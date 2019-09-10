Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Petmed Express (PETS) by $2.14 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 156,547 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 97,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 24,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 121,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 345,069 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Inc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,800 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,935 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 126,321 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Whitnell stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 11,693 were reported by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Allen Inv Management Ltd Com owns 445,924 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 406,486 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 607,812 shares. Cls holds 0.15% or 289,536 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 1.04M shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,227 shares. Northern Trust reported 14,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 58,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Richey Albert L, worth $69,500. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,778 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 590 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 443,094 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 30,904 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 16,481 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 51,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP has 3,310 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd has 12,657 shares. 35,104 are held by U S Investors Inc. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,150 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

