Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed By $47.47 Million Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding; Packaging of America (PKG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -2.24% below currents $100.58 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) stake by 90.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 294,863 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 31,683 shares with $5.12 million value, down from 326,546 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor now has $3.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,859 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Field & Main State Bank owns 1,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,900 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 160 shares. 2,100 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 197,329 shares. Korea Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 5,800 shares. 127,150 are owned by Skba Management Ltd Liability. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 27,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 3,483 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 18,281 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.07% or 2.50M shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 270,833 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 3,217 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 6,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 16,854 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 2,100 shares stake. Gradient Investments Lc reported 14 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 51,910 shares. Element Lc owns 2,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank has 995 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 32,221 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 1,573 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns invested in 8,715 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc owns 21,424 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,323 shares stake. Beacon Grp, Texas-based fund reported 2,075 shares.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $57.03M for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.