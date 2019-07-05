Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT) as Market Valuation Rose; Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose While Berkshire Asset Management Trimmed by $477,700 Its Holding

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 65.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 13,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,157 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 19,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 314,229 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.80 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 26,011 shares to 314,912 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,007 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,100 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc. Cohen Steers accumulated 216,013 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.01% or 879,325 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 5,875 shares. Natixis LP owns 0.04% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 93,848 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 34,253 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 26,423 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 137,404 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 20,990 shares. 5,106 are owned by Panagora Asset. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 390,977 shares. Moreover, Eii Capital Management has 0.13% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 5,168 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82M. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 172,645 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 145,789 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communication owns 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 130,078 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 7,820 shares stake. California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 16,906 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.84% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 659,131 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc owns 2,951 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap owns 47,446 shares. Cibc holds 130,960 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 6,112 shares to 25,870 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $788.67 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.