Aqr Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Under Armour (UA); Live Your Vision Has Upped Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 39,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 202,609 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 163,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 1.15 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 13.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.28% or 2.58M shares. Accredited Invsts owns 25,409 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Camarda Fin Advsrs Llc holds 1.77% or 21,787 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 80,924 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young Company Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 193,764 shares. Oldfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Overbrook Corp reported 87,699 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 50,207 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or invested in 0.29% or 15,639 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 1.52% or 304,405 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 347,724 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 83,727 shares. Argi Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,915 shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Co has invested 1.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 235,658 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $185.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,479 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).