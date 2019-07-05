Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Suncoke Energy (SXC) Position; First Trust Advisors LP Increased Its Systemax (SYX) Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) stake by 51.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 219,665 shares as Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC)’s stock declined 18.54%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 205,620 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 425,285 last quarter. Suncoke Energy Inc now has $548.49 million valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 728,127 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Systemax Inc (SYX) stake by 18.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 14,701 shares as Systemax Inc (SYX)’s stock declined 11.43%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 92,212 shares with $2.09M value, up from 77,511 last quarter. Systemax Inc now has $810.66 million valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 12,210 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX)

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Systemax’s (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Gain Of 123% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 92,212 shares. 3,939 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 129,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Prelude Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goodhaven Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 216,814 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 156,293 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 0.16% stake. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 80,906 shares. Sei holds 13,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,706 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,011 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 68,637 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 65,178 shares or 0% of the stock.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 55,304 shares to 206,314 valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Encompass Health Corp stake by 430,160 shares and now owns 345,351 shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SXC’s profit will be $7.99M for 17.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) stake by 11,940 shares to 95,469 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 265,795 shares and now owns 754,103 shares. Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was raised too.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.