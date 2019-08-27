Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Position by $1.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased Its Stake by $657,176

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 25,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 177,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 203,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 7.63 million shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 11,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6,568 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 17,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.81M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 25,121 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 1,184 shares. Wendell David holds 10,229 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 34,357 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 26,778 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4,891 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 191,402 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.8% or 53,847 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Financial Group Inc owns 2,171 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gladius Capital LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Conning has 18,035 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 5,320 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93,729 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $232.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 140,745 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 73,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 158,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 19,734 shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.02% or 84,093 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.82% or 684,791 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest owns 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 69,015 shares. Weiss Multi owns 600,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 11.06 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc stated it has 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sg Americas Securities stated it has 218,409 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 60,399 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0.46% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Whittier invested in 746 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 19.09 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69M for 13.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.