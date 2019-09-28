Aqr Capital Management Has Lifted Hexcel New (HXL) Position; Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Market Valuation Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $348,777

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 151.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 43,707 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 17,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 400,162 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 454,285 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13,500 shares to 29,371 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 36,121 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.07% or 1.33M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.22% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Thb Asset Mngmt owns 529,955 shares. 24,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Greenwood Associate Limited Company reported 12,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 36,781 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 14,700 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 111 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 15,503 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,244 shares.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UCT Completes Acquisition of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC. – PR Newswire” published on August 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Ultra Clean Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 22.64 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) by 72,431 shares to 568,068 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 60,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares