Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $53.65 Million; Stock Declined; Salient Trust Company Lta Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 2.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 422,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 212,451 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17 million, down from 634,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 2.80M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Com has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,113 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp reported 742,610 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,144 shares. 2,847 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Capital Planning holds 26,372 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 13,128 were accumulated by Centurylink Investment Management Com. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saturna Capital, Washington-based fund reported 161,209 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 14,006 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr invested in 2.96% or 134,631 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,553 shares. Horizon Limited Liability accumulated 4,247 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Stack Financial Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vigilant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 57,107 shares to 179,598 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 931,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,875 shares to 205,951 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

