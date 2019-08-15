Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $100.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $80.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 372,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.14M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $273.37. About 1.27M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.73M, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.11% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 50.45M shares traded or 134.36% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 19,355 shares to 34,377 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 318,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,675 were accumulated by Horizon Investment Limited. Brinker Cap holds 0.3% or 29,087 shares. First Fincl In has invested 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 18,373 shares. Maryland-based Sol Capital Management has invested 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 199 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 207,461 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 17,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,441 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

