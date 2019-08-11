Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Premier (PINC) Holding by $419,288 as Stock Value Rose; Cambiar Investors Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Has Lowered by $702,090

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 12,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 84,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 96,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 110,744 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC)

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 15,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 617,535 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, down from 633,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.41 million shares to 43.88 million shares, valued at $140.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 331,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,047 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 53,927 shares. Heritage Corporation stated it has 128,023 shares. Jennison Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Knott David M stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bp Pcl invested in 53,000 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 78,704 shares. Ftb accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management has 68,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital LP invested 0.4% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wolverine Asset Lc reported 25,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 628,225 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.71M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

