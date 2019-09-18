Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $4.40 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Price Declined, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Stake by $13.70 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 37,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 23,732 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 61,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 334,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.62 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 14.00M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial; 12/03/2018 – BP selects McDermott and BHGE for subsea contracts for West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 7,672 shares to 15,971 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences Corporation Common Stock (EXAS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0% or 64 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 4,500 were reported by Coastline Trust. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1,703 are owned by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 6,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 22,096 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company holds 1.63M shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 26,234 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 50,718 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blair William & Il invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.