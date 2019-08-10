Aqr Capital Management Decreased Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $31.03 Million; State Street Lowered Stake in Black Hills (BKH) by $5.07 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 171,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 899,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.30 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 68,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 5.21M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.22M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 372,684 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS – IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY, DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Net $133M; 21/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 13,835 shares to 76,900 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 53,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 316,640 shares to 472,994 shares, valued at $26.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

