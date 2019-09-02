Aqr Capital Management Decreased Its Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stake by $508,984 as Stock Value Declined; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $497,000

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 3,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 7,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 18,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The hedge fund held 76,543 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 94,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 86,544 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Motorola Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Motorola (MSI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $296.46 million for 24.85 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.56% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 50,835 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 3,900 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 1,531 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.27% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 6,358 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 45,418 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 45,659 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 17,097 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,236 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,091 shares. 7 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 51,703 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In (Call) by 72 shares to 294 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 392,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HOFT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,254 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 37,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De reported 78,998 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 22,767 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 5,378 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 267,580 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 58,639 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 9,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 40,913 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Anchor Ltd Liability Company accumulated 77,204 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 44,258 shares to 110,255 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,595 activity. Huckfeldt Paul A had bought 500 shares worth $14,435 on Wednesday, April 24. $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares were bought by Townsend Douglas. WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR bought $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Monday, April 22. 500 shares were bought by Jacobsen Anne, worth $9,855.