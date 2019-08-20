Aqr Capital Management Decreased Holding in Dean Foods Co New (DF) as Market Valuation Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dean Foods Co New (DF) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 151,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 163,222 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 314,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dean Foods Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.98% or $0.0709 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9594. About 1.53M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS 55C TO 80C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Weaker Liquidity; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – FOOD LION TO END MILK SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP W/ DEAN: SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 7.33M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 931,835 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) by 944,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DF shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 39,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 79,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 75,127 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Voya Mngmt Limited accumulated 36,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 959 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 733 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 118,353 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 133,388 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 410,475 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 13,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF).