Aqr Capital Management Boosted Keycorp New (KEY) Stake By $6.69 Million; LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (LAXAF) Shorts Increased By 10.61%

LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) had an increase of 10.61% in short interest. LAXAF’s SI was 7,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.61% from 6,600 shares previously. With 29,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LAXAI PHARMA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LAXAF)’s short sellers to cover LAXAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0135 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 132.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 445,846 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 781,245 shares with $12.31M value, up from 335,399 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 4.32 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 41,426 shares to 53,474 valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 110,851 shares and now owns 8.34M shares. Pure Storage Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KeyCorp had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 11. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.35 million are owned by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 300 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated stated it has 75,906 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 9.71M shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.43M shares. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 416,454 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 24,093 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 27,756 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Ltd Company. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 121,600 shares stake. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 590,534 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 256,770 were accumulated by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock.