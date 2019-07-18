Aqr Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Quidel (QDEL) as Market Valuation Declined; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Stock Value Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 7,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,846 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.56 million, up from 332,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,647 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 20,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 143,242 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11,850 shares to 29,510 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Cl B. (NYSE:NKE) by 21,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,587 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Management has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Triangle Wealth stated it has 11,417 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 25,082 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 4,411 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 3,420 shares. Moreover, Spectrum has 0.71% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T has 108,062 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.09% or 18,321 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.63% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 124,620 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). British Columbia Invest Corp owns 198,083 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.75% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Provise Grp Inc Ltd has invested 1.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.39 million activity.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,237 shares to 73,455 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,276 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie has 66,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,841 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,971 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 98,895 shares. 238,444 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Pitcairn has 7,032 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). King Luther Mngmt Corp stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated holds 526 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank has 1,121 shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 3,334 shares.