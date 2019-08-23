Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

We are contrasting Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.35 N/A -0.34 0.00 Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.10 N/A 3.89 23.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apyx Medical Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Apyx Medical Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Utah Medical Products Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Utah Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Apyx Medical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Apyx Medical Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apyx Medical Corporation’s upside potential is 8.70% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has stronger performance than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.