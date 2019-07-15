Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.35 N/A -0.29 0.00 Teleflex Incorporated 293 6.25 N/A 3.91 75.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apyx Medical Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Teleflex Incorporated’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Teleflex Incorporated which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 14.94% for Apyx Medical Corporation with consensus target price of $8. On the other hand, Teleflex Incorporated’s potential downside is -2.16% and its consensus target price is $327.71. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than Teleflex Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation and Teleflex Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 94.6%. Insiders held roughly 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% Teleflex Incorporated -0.25% -2.36% 4.98% 11.18% 11.43% 14.36%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has -10.65% weaker performance while Teleflex Incorporated has 14.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Teleflex Incorporated.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.