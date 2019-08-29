Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

We will be comparing the differences between Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.34 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.05 N/A -0.10 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. In other hand, IsoRay Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7. Competitively, IsoRay Inc. has 6.2 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IsoRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and IsoRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.58% for Apyx Medical Corporation with consensus target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation and IsoRay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 7.3%. Insiders held 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats IsoRay Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.