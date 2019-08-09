Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Since Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.15 N/A -0.34 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 244 4.11 N/A 4.80 52.69

Demonstrates Apyx Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apyx Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

11.4 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation. Its rival Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Apyx Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Apyx Medical Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 10.19% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Becton Dickinson and Company is $271.5, which is potential 7.92% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than Becton Dickinson and Company, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was less bullish than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats Apyx Medical Corporation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.