Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.42 N/A -0.29 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 75 3.76 N/A 2.55 29.76

Table 1 highlights Apyx Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baxter International Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Baxter International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Apyx Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Apyx Medical Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 14.29%. Baxter International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.75 average target price and a 3.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than Baxter International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation and Baxter International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 87.4%. About 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Baxter International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% Baxter International Inc. -0.98% -4.61% 4.5% 19.63% 6.66% 15.38%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has -10.65% weaker performance while Baxter International Inc. has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.