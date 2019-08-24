Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 10.49 N/A -0.34 0.00 STAAR Surgical Company 32 9.79 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.12. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STAAR Surgical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Apyx Medical Corporation and STAAR Surgical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Apyx Medical Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, and a 17.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares and 91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company shares. 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has 11.73% stronger performance while STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats Apyx Medical Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.