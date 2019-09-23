Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Presbia PLC (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Presbia PLC (:) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.40 N/A -0.34 0.00 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apyx Medical Corporation and Presbia PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Apyx Medical Corporation and Presbia PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation and Presbia PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Apyx Medical Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 8.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation and Presbia PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 16.51%. 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.92% are Presbia PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Presbia PLC.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.