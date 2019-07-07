Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.16% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apyx Medical Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.70% 99.50% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Apyx Medical Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

With average target price of $10, Apyx Medical Corporation has a potential upside of 38.12%. The potential upside of the competitors is 31.91%. Given Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apyx Medical Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation had bearish trend while Apyx Medical Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.6 and 10.9. Competitively, Apyx Medical Corporation’s peers have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation does not pay a dividend.