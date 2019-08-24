Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical Corporation has 52% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.66 2.75

Apyx Medical Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. The potential upside of the peers is 36.47%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Apyx Medical Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apyx Medical Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7. Competitively, Apyx Medical Corporation’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apyx Medical Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation does not pay a dividend.