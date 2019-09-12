Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Comparison side by side

Both Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.27 N/A -0.34 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 522 14.91 N/A 10.01 51.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apyx Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.12 beta indicates that Apyx Medical Corporation is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Apyx Medical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Apyx Medical Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 6.81% upside potential. Intuitive Surgical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $603 consensus price target and a 15.34% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intuitive Surgical Inc. appears more favorable than Apyx Medical Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apyx Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders held 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has stronger performance than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats Apyx Medical Corporation.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.