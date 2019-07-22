Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 11.20 N/A -0.29 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 30 5.77 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apyx Medical Corporation and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apyx Medical Corporation and AtriCure Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.1. AtriCure Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AtriCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Apyx Medical Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 26.78%. Competitively AtriCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 18.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Apyx Medical Corporation seems more appealing than AtriCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apyx Medical Corporation and AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of AtriCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was more bearish than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors AtriCure Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.