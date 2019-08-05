Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6.83, while its potential upside is 184.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 43.4% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.