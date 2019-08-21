Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 150.52% at a $6 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 44.9% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.