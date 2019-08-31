Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.64 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

$6 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 148.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $196.5 average target price and a 117.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 95.9% respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.