Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 41.79 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.32% and an $6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 210.56% and its consensus price target is $40. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

