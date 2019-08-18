Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.89 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta means Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 145.90% upside potential and an average price target of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 2.6%. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.