Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 154.24% upside potential and an average target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.