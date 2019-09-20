Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 2 9.68 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 2.28 beta which makes it 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.90% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.