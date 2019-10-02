Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,942,681,763.51% -182.8% -152.7% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 136,026,058,631.92% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 212.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 4.3%. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.