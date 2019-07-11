Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 286.63 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6.83 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 146.57%. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 87.01% and its average target price is $36. The data provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 81.2%. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.