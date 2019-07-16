Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.7 beta which makes it 270.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 137.98% at a $6.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.