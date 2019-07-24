Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.84 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6.83, and a 158.71% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.