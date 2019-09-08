Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 162.76 N/A -4.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 153.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 24.7% respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.