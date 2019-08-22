Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 253.13 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 158.62% upside potential. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 125.48%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.