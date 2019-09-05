Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.95 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 157.51% at a $6 average target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 416.25% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.