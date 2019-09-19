Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.50 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.90% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.