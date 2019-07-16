Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 137.98% at a $6.83 average target price. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 571.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.