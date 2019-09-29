Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 179,153,094.46% -56.7% -51.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.26% and an $6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 239.62% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.