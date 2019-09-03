Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 465.86 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 153.16% upside potential and an average price target of $6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 49.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 95% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.