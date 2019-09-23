Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 154.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 0.72%. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.