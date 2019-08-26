Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 26.60 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 163.16% and an $6 average target price. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 300.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 69.5%. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.