Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 105.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 173.20% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $6.83. Competitively Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 61.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.