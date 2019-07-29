Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Reaches $2.42 After 5.00% Up Move; Stantec (STN) SI Increased By 7.58%

The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0077 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4177. About 627,157 shares traded or 53.26% up from the average. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 39.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.13% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters into US$20 Million Common Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 17/04/2018 – Aptose Presents Preclinical Data on APTO-253 at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Announces Appointment of Caroline M. Loewy to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Expects to Submit IND in Late 2018 and Initiate Clinical Trials Immediately Thereafter; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 10/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences 1Q EPS 23c; 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $132.65M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APTO worth $6.63M more.

Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) had an increase of 7.58% in short interest. STN’s SI was 1.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.58% from 1.16M shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 104 days are for Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN)’s short sellers to cover STN’s short positions. The SI to Stantec Inc’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 24,649 shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M

Analysts await Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Aptose Biosciences Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $132.65 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, February 25.

