Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparing side by side

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 154.24%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 165.96% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 76.9% respectively. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.